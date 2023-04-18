Orbler (ORBR) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $450.35 million and $93,247.80 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00007330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

