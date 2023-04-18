Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.28 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $87.28 million and $2.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.37 or 1.00016074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08910296 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,759,244.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.