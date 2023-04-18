Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.15. Origin Materials shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 307,727 shares traded.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $435,015 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

