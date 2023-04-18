Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Stock Up 0.8 %

CVE:ODV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.15. 36,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,757. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a market cap of C$597.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.3611971 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.