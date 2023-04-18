Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Össur hf. Price Performance

Shares of Össur hf. stock remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Tuesday. Össur hf. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Össur hf. Company Profile

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

