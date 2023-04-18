Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $256,975.49

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $256,975.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,344.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00334889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00536433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00440151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,744,118 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

