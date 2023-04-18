P2P Solutions foundation Price Reaches $100.74 (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 10% against the dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $100.74 or 0.00331109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion and $6.21 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation’s launch date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

