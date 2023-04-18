Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies comprises approximately 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of PGYWW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 6,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,031. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

