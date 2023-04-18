PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform Stock Performance

PRFX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 7,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. PainReform has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.20.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

