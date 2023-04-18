Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Palisade Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 174,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,771. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Articles

