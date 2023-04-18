PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $670.02 million and approximately $50.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00011975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 381,677,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,180,845 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

