Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Pardes Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M acquired 773,952 shares of Pardes Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Pardes Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 118,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRDS shares. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

