Pariax LLC Acquires New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Pariax LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. NIO makes up approximately 0.4% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,418,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094,023. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

