Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,476,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

