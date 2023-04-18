Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Azul by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,403 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Azul Price Performance

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 606,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

