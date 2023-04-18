Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,311,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 6.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.09.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

