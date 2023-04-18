Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,979 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

