PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
PASSUR Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of PSSR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. PASSUR Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
