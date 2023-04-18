Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 435,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,500. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

