Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $307.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

