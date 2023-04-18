Pentair plc (PNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.