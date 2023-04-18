Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 6.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 1,970,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,275. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.51 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

