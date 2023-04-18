Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. 144,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

