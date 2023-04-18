Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $324.19. 186,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.