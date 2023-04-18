Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 4.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 209,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

