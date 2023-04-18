Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PVL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 99,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,819. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Insider Activity at Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,931,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,953,126.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 243,008 shares of company stock worth $735,568 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.