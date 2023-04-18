PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

