Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $103,014.96 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phreesia by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.