PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 62,664 shares.The stock last traded at $49.62 and had previously closed at $49.75.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

