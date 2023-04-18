Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Down to $54.83

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.83, but opened at $53.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 80,003 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

