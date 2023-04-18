Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 77.5% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 454,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 37,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

