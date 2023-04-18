Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of BKBEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

