Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pipestone Energy Price Performance
Shares of BKBEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.34.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pipestone Energy (BKBEF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.