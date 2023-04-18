PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,646. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

