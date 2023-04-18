Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,796. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

