Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.
In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,796. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
