POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
POET Technologies Price Performance
POET traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 8,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.12.
POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of POET Technologies
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POET)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.