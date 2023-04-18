Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 238,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,766,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

