Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,810. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

