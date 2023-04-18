Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.83% of Portland General Electric worth $36,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 232,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

