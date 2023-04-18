PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202,065 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $187,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

