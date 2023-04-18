PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,116. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

