PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Down 4.4%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 66,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 227,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.