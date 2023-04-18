PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PREKF traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

