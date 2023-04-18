PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$26.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.48.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0582011 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

