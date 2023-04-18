Private Ocean LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $381.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.