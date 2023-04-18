Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

DHR stock opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.57. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

