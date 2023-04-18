Private Ocean LLC Sells 443 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

