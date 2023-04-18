Private Ocean LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.