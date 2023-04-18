Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $456,366.42 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $456,366.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

