Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
PDEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
