Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Stories

