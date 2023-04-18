Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 340,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

